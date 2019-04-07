© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Huntersville Man Sets Guinness World Record With Bubbles

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published April 7, 2019 at 2:16 PM EDT

A North Carolina man has set a Guinness World Record after creating huge soap bubbles around 13 people in 30 seconds.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that Steven Langley was officially designated the record holder on Saturday. He had actually achieved the feat in November in Huntersville.

Langley used a ring that's three feet in diameter to create the bubbles. The ring surrounded each person. He pulled the ring up and around them as the ring created a soap bubble.

Some of Langley's friends volunteered to participate. Others worked at a businesses nearby.

The record marked Langley's seventh Guinness World Record. Others have included setting the record for the "longest hanging chain of soap bubbles" and "most people making bubbles with garland wands simultaneously."

Copyright 2019 WFAE

Local News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press