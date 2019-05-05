© 2020 WFAE
Local News

Service To Remember Student Who Charged UNCC Gunman

WFAE | By The Associated Press
Published May 5, 2019 at 11:01 AM EDT

A memorial service is scheduled to mark the passing of the UNC Charlotte student credited with saving classmates by rushing a gunman firing inside their lecture hall.

A memorial is scheduled Sunday evening for Riley Howell, 21, who was fatally wounded while tackling the gunman accused of killing two and wounding four at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte this week. Howell has been called a hero.

He will be remembered at a 1,900-seat auditorium on the grounds of a Methodist retreat on Lake Junaluska.

A private memorial service will be held for the second student killed during the campus shooting, sophomore Reed Parlier, identified by authorities by his first name Ellis. His family declined to give specifics of the time and place of the memorial.

Local NewsUNCC Shooting
