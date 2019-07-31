© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

NC Elections Chairman Quits Over Inappropriate Joke

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Associated Press
Published July 31, 2019 at 8:45 AM EDT
State Board of Elections Chairman Bob Cordle, center, and board member David Black, right, watch a presentation by one of the vendors seeking certification for use in North Carolina elections.
State Board of Elections Chairman Bob Cordle, center, and board member David Black, right, watch a presentation by one of the vendors seeking certification for use in North Carolina elections.
State Board of Elections Chairman Bob Cordle, center, and board member David Black, right, watch a presentation by one of the vendors seeking certification for use in North Carolina elections.
Credit Rusty Jacobs / WUNC
State Board of Elections Chairman Bob Cordle, center, and board member David Black, right, watch a presentation by one of the vendors seeking certification for use in North Carolina elections.

North Carolina's Board of Elections Chairman has resigned after opening a statewide meeting of elections officials with a joke about cows and women who don't want sex. Gov. Roy Cooper accepted Democrat Robert Cordle's resignation on Tuesday.

WRAL reports Wake County Board of Elections member Gerry Cohen called the joke Cordle told Monday "misogynistic and wildly inappropriate." Cordle apologized in his resignation letter.

His departure leaves the board split 2-2 for a key vote Thursday on new elections equipment. The board voted Monday to delay certification until August to consider requiring "human-readable marks on a paper ballot" as a security measure, before backtracking hours later. Cordle's resignation could deadlock the board ahead of fast-approaching elections.

 

Copyright 2020 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit .

Local News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.