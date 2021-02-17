Law Enforcement Says They Are Not A Part Of Tent City Removal

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said it will not be involved with the removal of people from what’s being called “Tent City.” Residents of the homeless encampment in uptown Charlotte have until 5 p.m. Friday to leave after Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris issued an order saying the camps are infested with rodents and pose an immediate health risk.

CMPD said officers would respond to emergency 911 calls if they are placed from the area, but any questions about removal of about 140 people living there need to be directed to the county.

CMPD said it is not currently aware of any planned events to protest the removal of those residents.

A spokesperson with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office told WFAE in an email Wednesday morning: "MCSO has not been contacted by the Mecklenburg County Health Department regarding the abatement order nor requested to assist with the movement of any person or property at the North End “Tent City” encampment. It is our understanding that arrangements are being made by Mecklenburg County to identify alternate shelter locations for all individuals who need to be relocated."

Mecklenburg County officials are scheduled to provide an update on the encampment on Thursday at 10 a.m. during a virtual press conference.