© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Law Enforcement Says They Are Not A Part Of Tent City Removal

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published February 17, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST
Tent City
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Empty tents and furniture sit at the site of an encampment at 12th and Poplar streets in August 2020.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said it will not be involved with the removal of people from what’s being called “Tent City.” Residents of the homeless encampment in uptown Charlotte have until 5 p.m. Friday to leave after Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris issued an order saying the camps are infested with rodents and pose an immediate health risk.

CMPD said officers would respond to emergency 911 calls if they are placed from the area, but any questions about removal of about 140 people living there need to be directed to the county.

CMPD said it is not currently aware of any planned events to protest the removal of those residents.

A spokesperson with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office told WFAE in an email Wednesday morning: "MCSO has not been contacted by the Mecklenburg County Health Department regarding the abatement order nor requested to assist with the movement of any person or property at the North End “Tent City” encampment. It is our understanding that arrangements are being made by Mecklenburg County to identify alternate shelter locations for all individuals who need to be relocated."

Mecklenburg County officials are scheduled to provide an update on the encampment on Thursday at 10 a.m. during a virtual press conference.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Local NewsHomelessAffordable Housing
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia
Related Content