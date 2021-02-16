© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte's Tent City And An Update On Homelessness In The Queen City

CMPD says the property owner asked to have this homeless encampment cleared Friday.
David Boraks
/
WFAE

Just drive down Interstate 277 or near 12th and Tryon streets in Charlotte and you will see it: a "Tent City" of homeless people.

Those tents are their homes and the presence of this exploding cluster of tents is testament to the need for affordable housing in Charlotte.

This isn’t a new problem, but Tent City has brought new urgency to finding a solution.

Mike Collins and a panel of experts sit down to talk about why it exists, what the conditions are like and what city and county officials are doing about it.

Guests:

David Boraks, WFAE news reporter

Malcolm Graham, District 2 representative on Charlotte City Council, and the executive director of Beds For Kids

Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above

Deronda Metz, director of social services at the Salvation Army Center of Hope Shelter in Charlotte

