Few Remain In Tent City Ahead Of Deadline To Clear Site As More Than 200 Provided Housing

Although Mecklenburg County has helped find housing for 214 people who were living in tents in a homeless encampment north of uptown Charlotte, about 15-20 still remained three hours ahead of a 5 p.m. deadline to clear the site in accordance with a health order, county manager Dena Diorio said Friday in a news conference.

The county does not have a firm number on who remains in “Tent City,” and Diorio said it is up to individual property owners of six parcels of land affected to remove anyone who remains.

An abatement of imminent hazard issued by Public Health Director Gibbie Harris requires property owners to begin the process of removing rats on the site within 24 hours.

“In the event that there are still people, and we don’t know if that’s going to be the case, it will be up to be up to the property owners to determine the best way to have those folks removed,” Diorio said.

So far, 184 people have been moved to a new hotel leased by the county specifically to help with the process of clearing Tent City. An additional 30 people were referred to an existing hotel the county has been using during the coronavirus pandemic. The housing has been made available for 90 days.

The need for housing exceeded original estimates of 140 people in the Tent City camp, and Diorio said some people who weren’t living in that encampment could not be accommodated as part of housing offer.

“This effort was not designed to solve homelessness in Mecklenburg County,” she said. “It was designed to relocate people from a specific situation that was not safe for them or for this community. What we didn’t want to do was just relocate anybody who just walked up to us and said they wanted a hotel room. So, we did have to triage people who actually were impacted by the encampment and others who actually came up and wanted a place to stay. … Nobody who qualified under that criteria was turned away.”

Since the order was issued, 12 families seeking housing who did not live in Tent City were provided rooms at Salvation Army shelters.

Harris said the rodent eradication process will involve “poison across the board,” one of the reasons she issued the order to clear the site.

Although the county and city have squabbled over the responsibility of clearing the sites, finding housing and transportation to that housing, Diorio said she “feels really good” about the process since the order was issued Wednesday evening.

“At the end of the day, we’ve relocated over 210 people into safe housing where they have access to food, three meals a day and snacks, wraparound services and job supports and mental health supports,” she said. “Our team feels really good at the end of the day about what we’ve been able to accomplish in 72 hours. It’s pretty remarkable.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

