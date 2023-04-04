-
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a lack of staff inside Charlotte's Rail Operations Control Center has created "nearly overwhelming levels of responsibility" among employees.
The city of Charlotte said it plans to ask the Federal Transit Administration to expedite its review of the Charlotte Area Transit System. The FTA is scheduled to review CATS in 2025.
Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said Thursday he was told about the May 2022 derailment of a Lynx Blue Line train at the time — contradicting his earlier statements that he didn’t learn about it until February.
The Metropolitan Transit Commission last week voted unanimously to launch an outside investigation into the May 2022 derailment of a Lynx Blue Line train. It has the makings of a thorough probe. But will the city of Charlotte do a lackadaisical job?
Interim Charlotte Area Transit System chief executive Brent Cagle said he isn't sure why preventative maintenance wasn't done on Lynx Blue Line vehicles. He said it wasn't because CATS didn't have enough money.
The Charlotte Metropolitan Transit Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to direct the city of Charlotte to hire an outside consultant to investigate a May 22 derailment of a Lynx Blue Line vehicle.
As Mayor Lyles commits to 'transparency,' CATS declines to answer basic questions about its response to derailmentA week after Charlotte Area Transit System officials disclosed that a Lynx Blue Line train derailed in 2022, the Metropolitan Transit Commission is set to question interim CEO Brent Cagle about the system's response.
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Leigh Altman is also a member of the Metropolitan Transit Commission, an oversight board for the Charlotte Area Transit System. She said CATS's response to a May 2022 train derailment is "beyond the pale."
The North Carolina Department of Transportation criticized the Charlotte Area Transit System's response to a May 2022 derailment of a Lynx Blue Line vehicle.
A Lynx Blue Line vehicle derailed in May 2022 because of a broken axle bearing. CATS interim CEO Brent Cagle only learned about the accident and investigation two weeks ago.