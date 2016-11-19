© 2020 WFAE
Not My Job: Garth Brooks Gets Quizzed On Other Garths

Published November 19, 2016 at 11:20 AM EST
Garth Brooks performs during the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas.

In February, country music superstar Trisha Yearwood came to play our quiz, and she mentioned we might want to talk to her husband, who we understand is something of a musician himself. Who can say no to Trisha Yearwood? So this week we welcome Garth Brooks to Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!

There are a lot of other Garths out there, so we'll quiz him on three other notable Garths. Click the audio link above to see how he does.

