© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Fulfill Your Reading Resolutions With 6 Books From Librarian Nancy Pearl

By Nancy Pearl
Published January 12, 2017 at 4:36 AM EST
Start the new year with a stack of book suggestions from librarian Nancy Pearl.

If reading more in 2017 was one of your new year's resolutions, Nancy Pearl is here to help. Every once in a while, the Seattle-based librarian sends host Steve Inskeep a big stack of books. They're generally "under-the-radar" reads — titles she thinks deserve more attention than they've been getting.

<strong><a href="http://apps.npr.org/best-books-2016/" target="_blank">Looking for great reads? Browse 300+ handpicked titles in the 2016 Book Concierge >></a></strong>
/ NPR
<strong><a href="http://apps.npr.org/best-books-2016/" target="_blank">Looking for great reads? Browse 300+ handpicked titles in the 2016 Book Concierge >></a></strong>

This year, the stack includes breathtaking thrillers, a multi-generational crime story, an unforgettable family tale, and more. Pearl tells Inskeep why she loves these novels, and why she thinks you will, too.

These recommendations have been edited for clarity and length.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Nancy Pearl
Nancy Pearl is a regular commentator about books on NPR's Morning Edition and NPR affiliate stations KUOW in Seattle and KWGS in Tulsa.
See stories by Nancy Pearl