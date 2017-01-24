Hear 'Inside Edition,' Sneaks' One-Minute Micro-Pop Jam

As Sneaks, Washington, D.C.'s Eva Moolchan works in one-minute bursts of micro-pop. Her self-titled tape (originally released on the Priests-run Sister Polygon, and reissued by Merge with extra tracks as Gymnastics) was nothing more than electric bass, a blankly coy voice and a drum machine, yet it connected the post-punk worlds of Pylon and ESG in one-minute songs that fill tiny worlds.

"Inside Edition" comes from Sneaks' newly announced It's A Myth, which was recorded at the studio of Ex Hex's Mary Timony. The short length remains — the song runs just 61 seconds — but Moolchan trades those funky bass lines for a repetitive synth sample that echoes like an app's opening swoosh.

It's A Myth comes out March 31 on Merge.

