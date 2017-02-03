© 2020 WFAE
Beyoncé, Bandcamp And Bob Dylan: The Week In Music News

By NPR Staff
Published February 3, 2017
Beyoncé, Bob Dylan and Bandcamp: Highlights of this week in music news.

With stories about politics and international affairs dominating the news cycle, it can be easy to miss what's going on in the world of music. To help with that, NPR Music has a Friday roundup of what was on its radar this week.

Of course, even the music industry has had its sights trained on politics; musicians and other industry players around the globe responded forcefully this week to President Trump's executive action on immigration. But a brief, internet-breaking respite arrived Wednesday with the week's biggest music news. In two words: Beyoncé. Twins.

Jacob Ganz, senior editor at NPR Music, spoke with NPR's Audie Cornish about that announcement and some other highlights from this week. Listen at the audio link for their full conversation and dive deeper with the links below.

  • One Photo And Just A Few Words: How Completely Did Beyonce Dominate The Internet?

  • Four Tet Shares Playlist Of Artists From Countries Affected By Immigration Order

  • Bandcamp Joins Artists And Tech Companies In ACLU Funding Drive

  • Bob Dylan's New Triple Album Reimagines The Classics

