Planned Parenthood Benefit Will Include New Music From Sleater-Kinney and Feist

A long list of artists have announced their participation in the project 7-inches For Planned Parenthood -- yes, they're aware of the double-entendre — a series of 7" records and digital releases from a wide range of artists across music, comedy and visual art meant to bring attention and proceeds to the health care organization.

Noteably, the project secured new work from Feist (just before the much-anticipated release of her fifth record, Pleasure) and the legendary Sleater-Kinney, a spokesperson confirmed to NPR. Björk, Bon Iver and Helado Negro contributed rare takes of previously released material. Comedians Aparna Nancherla, Janeane Garofalo and others contributed recordings of performances, most from sets at Los Angeles comedy club Largo. Margaret Atwood read a poem.

"We're incredibly grateful to have the support of so many artists and entertainers, many of them who have themselves relied on us for health care," said Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in a statement.

The American Health Care Act, the proposed Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act that was withdrawn from consideration in the House of Representatives in March, would have included limits on the Medicaid funding Planned Parenthood could receive, potentially reducing Medicaid reimbursements to the organization by $400 million. (The Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republicans legislators who contributed to its tabling, is now attempting to revive it.)

The project launched today with a video featuring John Legend, St. Vincent and Zach Galifianakis covering Minnie Riperton's song "Lovin' You," which you can watch below.

A full list of contributors to 7-inches for Planned Parenthood is below.

Record Contributors:

Aparna Nancherla

Björk

Bon Iver

Bryce Dessner

CHVRCHES

Common

Dr. Willie Parker

dream hampton

Elliott Smith

Estelle

Feist

Foo Fighters

Heather McGhee

Helado Negro

Janeane Garofalo

Jenny Slate

John Legend

Jon Brion

Laurie Anderson

Margaret Atwood

Margaret Cho

Mary J Blige

Mary Lattimore

Matt Berninger

Meg Baird

Mitski

Nico Muhly

Pete Holmes

Sarah Silverman

Sharon Van Etten

Sleater-Kinney

St. Vincent

Tig Notaro

Zach Galifianakis

Visual Contributors:

Angela Pilgrim

Azar Kazimir

Domonique Echeverria

Hisham Akira Bharoocha

Jacqui Oakley

James Merry

Mark Fox

Megan Tatem

Molly Schiot

Penelope Gazin

Rashid Johnson

Shepard Fairey

William Villalongo

