Pop Culture Happy Hour: The Regrettable Television Pop Quiz Returns

It's been a summer with a lot of good movies, to be quite honest. Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Girls Trip, The Big Sick. But you need a break from even the best movie binge, especially when some of them are ... you know, kind of sad and explode-y.

We figured, therefore, that there was no better time to lift our own spirits — and hopefully yours — by bringing back the game we played when we taped our first episode back in 2010: the Regrettable Television Pop Quiz. And there was no one we wanted to play it with more than Sam Sanders of NPR's It's Been A Minute. Sam came into the studio and, just like the rest of us goofballs, he brought a clip of a show, and we all tried to guess what it was. We had a great time with Sam and found out how he turned off his brain during campaign season, and we closed it out with a round of What's Making Us Happy This Week. Sam is happy about a soundtrack that's really a playlist, Glen is happy about a movie he didn't expect to like, Stephen is happy about a movie he used for a temporary escape, and I am happy about a clip you gotta see.

