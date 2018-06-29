© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Drake Releases His Double Album, 'Scorpion'

By Sidney Madden
Published June 29, 2018 at 12:11 AM EDT
Drake's fifth studio album <em>Scorpion, </em>available now, is the rapper's first double disc release.
Drake's fifth studio album <em>Scorpion, </em>available now, is the rapper's first double disc release.

At the end of 2017's More Life, Drake mulled over the idea of staying mum in order to protect his creative process. "Maybe gettin' back to regular life will humble me / I'll be back in 2018 with the summary," he calmly mused on "Do Not Disturb." Now, music fans have once again found themselves amidst the summer Nor'easter of a Drake album rollout. After dropping No. 1 singles and genius music videos, sharing strategically cryptic social media posts, and strangely pulling off a pump fake in a rap beef, the Toronto rapper has released Scorpion,his fifth studio album and first double album.

With 25 tracks, Scorpionfinds Drake playing both sides of the fence on each of the album's faces. He pulls from his grizzled and gleaming Southern hip-hop influences as well as his lovable, light-skinned-Care-Bear-sensitive-soul proclivities (keep in mind, the man has portraits of Sade and Aaliyah tattooed on him). Production credits range from some of Drake's most trusted beat smiths like Noah "40" Shebib to hip-hop legends like DJ Premier and No I.D.

Drake not only takes the opportunity to clear the air about his rumored son, a screw that Pusha-T twisted ("I wasn't hiding my kid from the world / I was hiding the world from my kid"), but also to insinuate that his deal with Cash Money Records might finally be ending with Scorpion's release ("Soon as this album drop I'm out of the deal / In the house playing D'Angelo 'How Does It Feel' ").

Oh, and the record features a "guest verse" from Michael Jackson. Hey — with Drizzy being streaming's record-breaking king and wanting to remain there, more is more.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
See stories by Sidney Madden