In Few Words, The 1975's 'TooTimeTooTimeTooTime' Asks Us To Slow Down

The 1975's A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships — now set to be released sometime in November (not October as previously reported) — promises to be as sprawling as its title and as thoughtfully rambling as Matty Healy's diary-scratched poetry. The first track we heard from it, "Give Yourself a Try," featured Healy's hypercritically self-aware message to millennials. The bombastic, Kanye-Trump referencing synth-pop song, " Love It If We Made It," followed, ultimately trying to find hope in a relentless news cycle.

Now comes "TooTimeTooTimeTooTime." And despite its stylized title it's the most conventional of the album's three singles, if anything by the British pop band can be called remotely ordinary. The three-minute pop song keeps close quarters with few words and a soft, but insistent four-on-the-floor, swept about by a carousel of fuzzy synth textures.

"TooTimeTooTimeTooTime" seems to play with the album's slowly unfurling theme of how we communicate in the modern age. It quietly illuminates the nerves that are nailed into a delicate to-and-fro with a crush who maybe has eyes elsewhere: "I think we need to rewind / You text that boy sometimes!" But as Healy sings the word "time" 16 times in one form or another, its repetition becomes a reminder to slow down when those fluttery feelings are so desperately sped up.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.