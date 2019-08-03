Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Anthony Anderson On Minor League Baseball

There are dads, good dads and great dads — but the greatest dads are sitcom dads. America's reigning sitcom dad is Dre Johnson, played by Anthony Anderson on Black-ish.Anderson is a veteran actor and stand-up comic who also hosts ABC's To Tell the Truth.

Anderson's initials are A.A., which made us think of Double-A baseball. We'll ask him three questions about the minor leagues. Click the audio link above to see how he does.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.