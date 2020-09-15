Grohl Ups His Game In Drum Battle With 10-Year-Old Opponent

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A few weeks ago, 10-year-old Nandi Bushell challenged Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to a drum battle. Grohl conceded. Now it's round two. He kicked it off with a song he wrote just for Nandi.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DAVE GROHL: (Singing) She's got the power, got the scream. Everybody knows Nandi's a queen.

GREENE: In a Facebook video, Nandi watches with her jaw dropped.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NANDI: He wrote a song about me. We should cover it.

