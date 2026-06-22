Eddie Knox, former Charlotte mayor, dies at 89

Eddie Knox, a former Charlotte mayor who served two terms, died on Monday, his law firm announced. He was 89.

Knox served as mayor from 1979 to 1983. He also served in the state Senate and chaired Jim Hunt’s successful campaign for governor in 1976. Knox left Charlotte politics in 1984 to run for governor, but lost in the Democratic primary. He was succeeded by Harvey Gantt, who became Charlotte’s first Black mayor.

“Eddie dedicated his life to serving his clients, supporting his community, and building the foundation of what would become Knox Law Center,” his firm said in a statement. “His leadership, character, and commitment to helping others shaped our firm and influenced generations of attorneys, staff, clients, and friends.”

Knox, a Davidson native, graduated from NC State University and Wake Forest University School of Law.