John Doe Author Test 2

David Boraks is a veteran North Carolina journalist who covers housing, energy and the environment, transportation, business and other topics for WFAE.
From 2006 to 2015, David published the online community news network DavidsonNews.net and CorneliusNews.net and also worked as a weekend host at WFAE. He has been an editor and reporter at The Charlotte Observer, American Banker, The China News in Taipei, The Cambridge (Mass.) Chronicle, and The Hartford Courant, among others. He was the Batten Visiting Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College in 2013.
Awards and fellowships have included the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism in Telecommunications, N.C. Information Technology Association Media Award, Davidson College Sullivan Community Service Award, and Annenberg/Knight Block-by-Block News Entrepreneur fellowship. David has a bachelor's degree in history from Cornell University and a master's degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn.
There were 12 murders in Charlotte from January through March of this year, compared to 21 homicides during the first three months of last year. Charlotte…
http://66.225.205.104/CT20100225.mp3WFAE News Roundup It's time for the monthly news roundup with the news staff from WFAE. U.S. Representative Sue Myrick…
"When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended the restraint," retired Sgt. David Ploeger told the court on Thursday.
"It's been a thrill. It's been unbelievable. I've loved it," Williams said on Thursday. The 2007 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee led the team to national championships in 2005, 2009 and 2017.
