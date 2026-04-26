Lisa Rapaport
Expertise
Pediatrics, women’s health, exercise and nutrition, public health, behavioral health, policy, biotechnology
About
Lisa Rapaport is a journalist with more than 20 years of experience on the health beat as a writer and editor. She holds a master’s degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and spent a year as a Knight-Wallace journalism fellow at the University of Michigan. Her work has appeared in dozens of local and national media outlets, including Reuters, Bloomberg, WNYC, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Scientific American, San Jose Mercury News, Oakland Tribune, Huffington Post, Yahoo! News, The Sacramento Bee, and The Buffalo News.
Education
- Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in English and Political Science, University at Buffalo
- Master of Arts (M.A.) in Journalism, UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism
Professional Organizations
-
Nearly 3 out of 4 Americans are overweight (32%) or have obesity (40%). For years, both have been diagnosed using body mass index, which assesses a person’s body weight in proportion to their height. People with higher BMIs can have a higher risk of weight-related health conditions, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.