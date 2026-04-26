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Lisa Rapaport

Expertise
Pediatrics, women’s health, exercise and nutrition, public health, behavioral health, policy, biotechnology

About
Lisa Rapaport is a journalist with more than 20 years of experience on the health beat as a writer and editor. She holds a master’s degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and spent a year as a Knight-Wallace journalism fellow at the University of Michigan. Her work has appeared in dozens of local and national media outlets, including Reuters, Bloomberg, WNYC, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Scientific American, San Jose Mercury News, Oakland Tribune, Huffington Post, Yahoo! News, The Sacramento Bee, and The Buffalo News.

Education

  • Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in English and Political Science, University at Buffalo
  • Master of Arts (M.A.) in Journalism, UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

Professional Organizations