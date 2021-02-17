SouthBound: The Jewish History Of The South, Through The Eyes Of A New Museum In New Orleans
Jewish history in the South has lasted as long as there has been a South – Jewish residents have played roles in everything from the Revolution to the Civil War, from Louis Armstrong’s beginnings to Girl Scout cookies.
Sometime this year, when COVID-19 clears, the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience will open in New Orleans to document this long and sometimes difficult history.
Kenneth Hoffman is the museum’s executive director. He joined me to describe Jewish contributions to the South … and to tell some stories. Starting with a quilt.
