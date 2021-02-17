© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sb_box_w_tag_green_podcast_3000_3000_0.png
SouthBound

SouthBound: The Jewish History Of The South, Through The Eyes Of A New Museum In New Orleans

Ways To Subscribe
Kenneth Hoffman
Photo by Paula Burch-Celentano
Kenneth Hoffman

Jewish history in the South has lasted as long as there has been a South – Jewish residents have played roles in everything from the Revolution to the Civil War, from Louis Armstrong’s beginnings to Girl Scout cookies.

Sometime this year, when COVID-19 clears, the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience will open in New Orleans to document this long and sometimes difficult history.

Kenneth Hoffman is the museum’s executive director. He joined me to describe Jewish contributions to the South … and to tell some stories. Starting with a quilt.

Show notes:

Other music in this episode:

  • Ardei Lute, "Klezmer Hora"
  • Frank Dorittke, "Experience"
SouthBound
Stay Connected