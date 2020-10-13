© 2020 WFAE
Politics

Kamala Harris To Visit Charlotte, Asheville On Thursday

WFAE | By Jodie Valade
Published October 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
Kamala Harris
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr
Kamala Harris, shown here in 2019, will visit Charlotte and Asheville on Thursday, the Biden campaign announced.

Updated Wednesday 4:30 p.m.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte and Asheville on Thursday, the first day of early voting in North Carolina, the Biden campaign announced Tuesday.

The visit will mark Harris's second trip to North Carolina in the last three weeks. She also appeared in Raleigh on Sept. 28.

Harris is scheduled to arrive in Charlotte at about 2:40 p.m., when she is scheduled to attend a campaign hub grand opening evening.

At 6:35 p.m., she is scheduled to attend a voter mobilization event in Charlotte, but the location was not announced.

President Donald Trump also will visit North Carolina on Thursday, with a rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Trump's visit will be 13 days after he announced Oct. 2 that he tested positive for the coronavirus. It will be one of six in-person rallies he has scheduled this week.

