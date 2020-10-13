Kamala Harris To Visit Charlotte, Asheville On Thursday

Updated Wednesday 4:30 p.m.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte and Asheville on Thursday, the first day of early voting in North Carolina, the Biden campaign announced Tuesday.

The visit will mark Harris's second trip to North Carolina in the last three weeks. She also appeared in Raleigh on Sept. 28.

Harris is scheduled to arrive in Charlotte at about 2:40 p.m., when she is scheduled to attend a campaign hub grand opening evening.

At 6:35 p.m., she is scheduled to attend a voter mobilization event in Charlotte, but the location was not announced.

President Donald Trump also will visit North Carolina on Thursday, with a rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Trump's visit will be 13 days after he announced Oct. 2 that he tested positive for the coronavirus. It will be one of six in-person rallies he has scheduled this week.

