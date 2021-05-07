© 2021 WFAE
Memo From City Manager Proposes Changes To Charlotte's 2040 Plan

WFAE | By Catherine Welch,
David Boraks
Published May 7, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT
Charlotte’s city manager has sent a memo to the mayor and City Council proposing changes to the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The memo outlines changes that affect proposed impact fees and zoning for multi-family housing.

City Manager Marcus Jones offered the changes in a memo to the mayor and City Council on Thursday. The full memo is below.

One proposed change targets one of the more controversial parts of the plan — allowing multi-family development in areas zoned for single-family only. The revision broadens wording by saying duplexes and triplexes can be built in all “place types” but not on “all lots.”

The memo also calls for an "anti-displacement stakeholder group" that would spend a year devising ways of protecting residents in gentrifying areas. It also says two other ideas — impact fees and community benefit agreements between neighborhoods and developers — are long-term goals and must be discussed further.

The suggested changes come after neighborhood leaders and developers have criticized the 2040 Plan.

The City Council will hold special meetings the next two Mondays to discuss the plan, and a second draft plan could be released May 19.

The memo from Jones was first reported by The Charlotte Ledger.

