City Council OK's Charlotte Budget — Including Raises For Members

Published June 15, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT
Charlotte residents won’t see a property tax hike this year, but they will see fees for water and solid waste increase.

City Council voted 10-1 Monday night for a budget that includes 50% raises for themselves and a similar pay hike for Mayor Vi Lyles. Council member Tariq Bokhari cast the only “no” vote, saying the raises for part-time council members cast the job as “a career rather than a sacrifice.”

The budget increases the city’s arts funding from $3.2 million to $6 million. That’s part of a plan for the city to take greater control over its arts money, instead of sending it to the Arts & Science Council.

It also adds $10 million to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department budget. Some of that money will go toward hiring clinicians to help police handle calls where someone is believed to have mental health issues.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
