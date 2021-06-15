City Council OK's Charlotte Budget — Including Raises For Members

Charlotte residents won’t see a property tax hike this year, but they will see fees for water and solid waste increase.

City Council voted 10-1 Monday night for a budget that includes 50% raises for themselves and a similar pay hike for Mayor Vi Lyles. Council member Tariq Bokhari cast the only “no” vote, saying the raises for part-time council members cast the job as “a career rather than a sacrifice.”

I voted against this budget because pay raises help reinforce this as a career rather than a sacrifice, and there couldn’t be a worse time than now to be doing this with so many still struggling to get back on their feet. https://t.co/ZnX9HzE4FO? — Tariq Scott Bokhari (@FinTechInnov8r) June 15, 2021

The budget increases the city’s arts funding from $3.2 million to $6 million. That’s part of a plan for the city to take greater control over its arts money, instead of sending it to the Arts & Science Council.

It also adds $10 million to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department budget. Some of that money will go toward hiring clinicians to help police handle calls where someone is believed to have mental health issues.