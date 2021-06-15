City Council OK's Charlotte Budget — Including Raises For Members
Charlotte residents won’t see a property tax hike this year, but they will see fees for water and solid waste increase.
City Council voted 10-1 Monday night for a budget that includes 50% raises for themselves and a similar pay hike for Mayor Vi Lyles. Council member Tariq Bokhari cast the only “no” vote, saying the raises for part-time council members cast the job as “a career rather than a sacrifice.”
I voted against this budget because pay raises help reinforce this as a career rather than a sacrifice, and there couldn’t be a worse time than now to be doing this with so many still struggling to get back on their feet. https://t.co/ZnX9HzE4FO?— Tariq Scott Bokhari (@FinTechInnov8r) June 15, 2021
The budget increases the city’s arts funding from $3.2 million to $6 million. That’s part of a plan for the city to take greater control over its arts money, instead of sending it to the Arts & Science Council.
It also adds $10 million to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department budget. Some of that money will go toward hiring clinicians to help police handle calls where someone is believed to have mental health issues.
Do you want to stay up to date on politics? Our weekly Inside Politics newsletter takes you on a deep dive of North Carolina politics with reporter Steve Harrison. Sign up here to have politics news delivered straight to your inbox.