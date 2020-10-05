-
Updated May 12, 2020Several of Charlotte's most prominent arts organizations have gotten loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.…
-
The Arts and Science Council said Thursday that it will have to continue to cut its operating budget and reduce its operating grants if it doesn’t secure…
-
The head of Charlotte's Arts & Science Council has announced plans to retire. Robert Bush said Wednesday he will step down at the end of council's fiscal…
-
Passengers this week began flying in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport's $200 million expansion of Concourse A. As they stroll to nine…
-
If you’re voting today, you may be surprised by what greets you at the polls. Musicians will perform at some precincts in Mecklenburg County. The goal is…
-
Monday night was an open mic night of sorts at the Charlotte City Council. It was the public’s chance to have their say on the city manager’s proposed…
-
The Arts and Science Council requested $2.3 million from the Mecklenburg County Commission. The money would fund arts and science education programs. But…
-
Mecklenburg County voters did not approve a quarter cent sales tax that would have gone mostly to raise CMS employee pay. Sixty-one percent of voters…
-
The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating more than its season-opening concerts this weekend. The Orchestra announced this week it finished the…
-
CMS students won’t be going to the museums this year, at least not on the Arts and Science Council’s dime, and a fund-raising shortfall is the…