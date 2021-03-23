Charlotte Arts Groups, Artists Weigh In On City Funding Discussion

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The city has long funded the arts with major donations that make their way to organizations and individuals through the Arts &Science Council. But recently, Charlotte's City Council proposed eliminating the middle-man and handing out that money directly.

They see these dollars as an economic development tool with a measurable return on investment. But is that what art is really about? And what about the mingling of politics and art?

We’ve heard about this from city leaders and the head of the ASC. Now, we hear from four potential recipients of this funding who share their thoughts on this new idea and on the state of the arts in Charlotte.

Guests

David Fisk, president and CEO of the Charlotte Symphony. He sits on the ASC’s Cultural Sector Advisory Council

Chris Timmons, acting executive director, Theatre Charlotte

Arsena Schroeder, local singer/songwriter, founder of Dear Soul Music Company. She sits on the ASC’s Cultural Sector Advisory

Carla Aaron-Lopez, local visual artist and CMS art teacher

