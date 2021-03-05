Politics Monday: City Considers Arts Funding Overhaul

The city is considering redirecting the millions of dollars it budgets each year for the Arts & Science Council, and instead creating a new process for funding the arts and culture sector.

"It's time to blow up the status quo," Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt said at a forum on arts funding. Eiselt chaired the ad hoc committee that unanimously recommended the funding change, which will be folded into the city manager's budget process over the coming months.

Eiselt said the change would allow "different voices at the table that maybe haven't been there before" in deciding how arts dollars are spent. But in that forum, Eiselt added the ASC "has to be at that table, too."

Krista Terrell, the ASC's acting president, said she has "concerns about the city's proposal."

"What is the infrastructure cost for the city of building this idea, when there is already the infrastructure here at ASC?" Terrell told The Charlotte Post.

GUESTS

Julie Eiselt, Charlotte City Council, mayor pro tem; chair of the council's Arts & Culture Ad Hoc Committee (@JulieEiselt)

Braxton Winston, Charlotte City Council, at-large member; member of the Arts & Culture Ad Hoc Committee (@BraxtonWinston)

Krista Terrell, Arts & Science Council, acting president (@kristafayepr)

David Butler, Hue House, partner (@dave_hasWingz)