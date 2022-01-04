© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
vote buttons effects.jpg
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections will be the first of the Biden era. They will also be the first since the 2020 census, which means likely changes to congressional districts. There will be at least two open U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, with the seats held by Richard Burr in North Carolina and Tim Scott in South Carolina up for grabs. Both Burr and Scott are Republicans. Burr is not seeking reelection, and jockeying for his seat began as early as January 2021.

Second day of North Carolina redistricting trial touches on race

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published January 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST

North Carolina’s gerrymandering trial in Raleigh continued for its second day on Tuesday, with plaintiffs calling witnesses who said the Republican-drawn congressional maps diminish the power of Black voters.

The state’s new maps for U.S. House districts favor Republicans in 10 of 14 seats. North Carolina gained an additional House seat based on population growth in the 2020 census, which brings the new total to 14. Currently, Republicans hold eight of the state’s 13 congressional seats. The new maps could help Republicans take back the U.S. House.

chenphoto.JPG
Politics
RELATED: North Carolina gerrymandering trial begins with claims of maps rigged for Republicans
Steve Harrison
,

One district in the northeast part of the state has been drawn to only have a slight Democratic advantage after losing some Black voters. Tufts University mathematician Moon Duchin says the maps hurt African Americans.

“I also find the enacted plans to be dilutive of minority opportunity to elect candidates of choice in North Carolina,” Duchin said.

UNC Chapel Hill political scientist James LeLoudis also testified Tuesday, saying he thought Democrats needed to have a majority in the General Assembly for Black voting strength not to be diluted.

Republican state Sen. Danny Britt of Robeson County said the statement was “offensive and borders on racist.”

The GOP has said it did not use racial or political data when drawing their maps.

old districts vs new districts november 2021 us house-min.jpg
Politics
RELATED: See how NC redistricting changed congressional, legislative maps in the Charlotte area
Dashiell Coleman
,

There are also new maps for North Carolina’s General Assembly districts. Outside groups analyzing those maps say they could preserve or expand Republican majorities.

Democratic voters and Democratic-aligned groups have sued Republican leaders over the maps, which they say give the GOP an unfair advantage. And three state trial judges started hearing evidence on Monday in the trial that’s moving quickly with three days to present evidence. The trial could end Thursday.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

PoliticsRedistricting
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison