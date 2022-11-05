© 2022 WFAE
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections are the first of the Biden era. They're also the first since the 2020 census, which means there are new congressional districts. There are U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, along with many state and local races.

North Carolina's early in-person voting wraps up Saturday

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published November 5, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
img_9401.jpg
Layna Hong
/
WFAE
Early voting in Charlotte, North Carolina on Nov. 4, 2022.

RALEIGH, N.C. — People who want to vote in person in North Carolina without doing so on Election Day have one more chance this weekend.

Hundreds of early in-person voting sites in all 100 counties remain open until 3 p.m. Saturday.

This voting option began Oct. 20 and as of early Friday, more than 1.6 million ballots had been cast that way. Another 124,000 or so additional ballots had been cast by mail and other absentee methods. Combined that's well over 23% of the state's registered voters.

Only people already registered to vote can fill out ballots on Tuesday at their local precinct. And traditional absentee ballots can be cast as long as they are turned in or postmarked by Tuesday.

North Carolina voters are choosing a new U.S. senator to succeed Richard Burr as well as winners for all U.S. House and legislative seats and scores of judges and local elected officials.

