© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

North Carolina justices weigh whether more felons can vote

By Associated Press
Published February 2, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST
scales of justice
Scott*/Flickr
/

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Supreme Court is deciding whether people convicted of felonies should be permitted to vote if they aren't serving prison time but are on probation or parole or have to yet pay fines.

The justices scheduled oral arguments on Thursday in a lawsuit filed by several civil rights groups and ex-offenders in 2019.

By last year, a panel of trial judges agreed with the plaintiffs that a law laying out when felony offenders get voting rights restored violated the state constitution and disproportionately harmed Black residents. These and other judges' decisions affected roughly 56,000 people.

The law was approved in the early 1970s. Current legislative leaders defending the law say it treats all felony offenders the same and sets a bright line for voting once all punishments are completed.

This week marks the first in which the Supreme Court has heard arguments since Republicans took a majority of seats after the November elections.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Politics North CarolinaNC Voting Law
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press