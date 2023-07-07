Trans youth have become a lightning rod in North Carolina politics. Why now?

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed three bills this week targeting transgender youth in North Carolina.

They include a ban on medical care for minors such as surgery, hormones and puberty blockers; a ban on transgender girls playing female sports in middle school through college; and a “Parents Bill of Rights” that would require schools to “out” students to their families if they want to use different pronouns, and would forbid the teaching or discussion of LGBTQ-related topics in elementary school.

North Carolina is one of many states where Republicans have been pursuing these restrictions. But why now?

Washington Post columnist Philip Bump joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to discuss what might be driving the nationwide surge in legislation targeting transgender youth, and how the current climate is different than in 2016, when North Carolina received nationwide backlash for passing the so-called "Bathroom Bill."