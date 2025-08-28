© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Rep. Tricia Cotham says she's having major surgery, will be absent from the public eye

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:25 AM EDT

Republican State Rep. Tricia Cotham says she’ll be out of the public eye for a while after what she calls “complications from medical procedures.” While Cotham didn’t reveal specific details about her condition she said in a social media post Thursday morning that she’ll be having surgery this week and expects her recovery to be intense and lengthy. Cotham represents southeast Mecklenburg County in the General Assembly. The legislature isn't expected to return to Raleigh to take action on any bills until at least late September.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
