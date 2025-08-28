Rep. Tricia Cotham says she's having major surgery, will be absent from the public eye

Republican State Rep. Tricia Cotham says she’ll be out of the public eye for a while after what she calls “complications from medical procedures.” While Cotham didn’t reveal specific details about her condition she said in a social media post Thursday morning that she’ll be having surgery this week and expects her recovery to be intense and lengthy. Cotham represents southeast Mecklenburg County in the General Assembly. The legislature isn't expected to return to Raleigh to take action on any bills until at least late September.