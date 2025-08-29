© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

S.C. appeals to Supreme Court over bathroom policy injunction

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 29, 2025 at 9:07 AM EDT

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson along with the state’s Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, are asking the United States Supreme Court to block a Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals injunction that forces a South Carolina school to stop its bathroom policy.

The emergency application, filed late Thursday, asks the Court to stay the Fourth Circuit’s order requiring a Berkeley County school to allow a biological female student identifying as male to use boys’ restrooms. The South Carolina Department of Education is required to withhold 25 percent of state school funding from districts violating the policy.

The case had been before the Supreme Court in 2017, but the court sent it back to the lower courts. Then, in 2021, the high court declined to take up the case for a second time, leaving the 4th Circuit ruling in place.
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
