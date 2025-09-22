© 2025 WFAE

SC Attorney General urges free speech on college campuses

Published September 22, 2025 at 8:53 AM EDT

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson and 16 other attorneys general are urging universities to protect free speech after the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In a letter sent to presidents and deans across the country, they warned against using Kirk’s death as justification to restrict speech on campus. In it, Wilson said schools should not silence debate and said, “I believe that’s what Charlie would have wanted, and it’s what I want as well.” The attorneys general also called on universities to establish clear security protocols both for approving events and for safeguarding speakers who appear on campus.
