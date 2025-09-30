© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Federal judge upholds North Carolina state Senate maps

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published September 30, 2025 at 7:17 PM EDT

A federal judge has upheld North Carolina’s state Senate map, rejecting claims that it illegally diluted Black voting power. Two voters in eastern North Carolina had sued, arguing the Republican-drawn map illegally split up Black communities, but Judge James Dever, a George W. Bush appointee, rejected their arguments today, saying the map did not violate the Voting Rights Act. The ruling is a win for Republican lawmakers, and it comes just as GOP leaders are weighing whether to redraw the state’s congressional map ahead of the midterms.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
