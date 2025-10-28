Mace, Evette lead SC Governor race

A new poll from Winthrop University shows congresswoman Nancy Mace and Lt. Gov. Pam Evette leading the pack in the race to become South Carolina’s next Governor. It finds the duo in a statistical tie among Republican registered voters over congressman Ralph Norman and state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Mace is at about 17%, Evette is at 16%, Norman and Wilson are both at about 8% and Kimbrell is just over 3%. State Senator Josh Kimbrel is a distant fifth.

More than 46% say they’re still undecided in the November 2026 election.