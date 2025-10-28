© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Mace, Evette lead SC Governor race

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 28, 2025 at 8:31 AM EDT

A new poll from Winthrop University shows congresswoman Nancy Mace and Lt. Gov. Pam Evette leading the pack in the race to become South Carolina’s next Governor. It finds the duo in a statistical tie among Republican registered voters over congressman Ralph Norman and state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Mace is at about 17%, Evette is at 16%, Norman and Wilson are both at about 8% and Kimbrell is just over 3%. State Senator Josh Kimbrel is a distant fifth.

More than 46% say they’re still undecided in the November 2026 election.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
