© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Early voting has surged compared to 2023, with Matthews up the most

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 30, 2025 at 4:33 PM EDT

Participation in early voting has surged in this year’s municipal election compared with 2023, with the transportation tax referendum possibly driving more people to the polls.

Just under 34,000 people have voted early so far in this year’s municipal elections. With three days left in early voting, that’s 50% more than at this point two years ago.

While there is only one hotly contested Charlotte City Council race on the ballot, all of Mecklenburg County is voting on whether to increase the sales tax by one percentage point, to 8.25 percent. That money will pay for a multi-billion-dollar transportation plan.

The biggest surge in early voting has come in Matthews, where more than twice as many people have come to vote compared to 2023. Many in Matthews are against the transportation plan because it doesn’t bring the Silver Line light rail to the town.

There are three days left of early voting.

Election Day is Tuesday.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison