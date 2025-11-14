© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Gov. Stein says NC SNAP recipients should have full balance available now

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:19 AM EST

Governor Stein said Friday that North Carolinians who receive federal food benefits known as SNAP should have their full balance loaded to benefit cards now. Those benefits were delayed for weeks during the government shutdown, putting pressure on families that count on food assistance to buy food and local food banks trying to fill the gaps.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports