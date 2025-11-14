Gov. Stein says NC SNAP recipients should have full balance available now
Governor Stein said Friday that North Carolinians who receive federal food benefits known as SNAP should have their full balance loaded to benefit cards now. Those benefits were delayed for weeks during the government shutdown, putting pressure on families that count on food assistance to buy food and local food banks trying to fill the gaps.
As of this morning, North Carolina SNAP recipients should see full benefits loaded on their EBT cards. I am grateful to @ncdhhs for working around the clock to get benefits out the door as quickly as possible so people can go to the grocery store this weekend to get the food they…— Governor Josh Stein (@NC_Governor) November 14, 2025