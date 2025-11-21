Sen. Tillis seeks details on arrests made during ‘Operation Charlotte’s Web’

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis referenced the immigration enforcement surge known as “Operation Charlotte’s Web” during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, saying the actions of Border Patrol in Charlotte were influenced in part by what he described as Sheriff Garry McFadden’s “sanctuary city” policies.

Tillis said that despite his concerns about local law enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security still owes Congress and the public clear information about the operation.

“I want to make sure that Homeland Security can provide me with a definitive list of people who were detained, how long they were detained, whether or not they were released, and when property was damaged, whether or not they’ve been provided proper restitution,” Tillis said. “We’re the party of law and order, and I want to make sure that we’re also orderly in the process of enforcing it.”

Tillis’ remarks came during a committee hearing on judicial nominees and were not part of the session’s main agenda.