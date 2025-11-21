Union County PTSO treasurer accused of embezzling more than $300,000

The treasurer of a Parent Teacher Student Organization in Union County has been charged with embezzlement. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Rachel Cluna had been improperly diverting funds from the PTSO at Cuthbertson High School in Waxhaw for use on online gambling platforms. It said early findings revealed 61 transactions totaling approximately $85,000 linked to the sites. Detectives say they identified a larger pattern of unauthorized activity, uncovering a total of more than $300,000 in misappropriated funds. The sheriff’s office says Cluna was released on a $100,000 bond.