NEWS BRIEFS

Union County PTSO treasurer accused of embezzling more than $300,000

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 21, 2025 at 10:46 AM EST

The treasurer of a Parent Teacher Student Organization in Union County has been charged with embezzlement. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Rachel Cluna had been improperly diverting funds from the PTSO at Cuthbertson High School in Waxhaw for use on online gambling platforms. It said early findings revealed 61 transactions totaling approximately $85,000 linked to the sites. Detectives say they identified a larger pattern of unauthorized activity, uncovering a total of more than $300,000 in misappropriated funds. The sheriff’s office says Cluna was released on a $100,000 bond.
Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain