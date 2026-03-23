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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte airport says it has no notice of ICE deployment

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 23, 2026 at 8:46 AM EDT
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials said this weekend they have not been notified of any plans for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to operate at the airport, despite a Truth Social post from President Trump stating deployments could begin Monday.

Over the weekend, Trump said ICE agents would assist Transportation Security Administration officers at airports across the country during the partial federal government shutdown. TSA officers have been calling out of work because they are not being paid.

In a statement to WFAE, airport officials said there are currently no impacts to operations and that “safety and security remain our top priority.”
Politics
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger