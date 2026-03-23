Charlotte airport says it has no notice of ICE deployment

Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials said this weekend they have not been notified of any plans for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to operate at the airport, despite a Truth Social post from President Trump stating deployments could begin Monday.

Over the weekend, Trump said ICE agents would assist Transportation Security Administration officers at airports across the country during the partial federal government shutdown. TSA officers have been calling out of work because they are not being paid.

In a statement to WFAE, airport officials said there are currently no impacts to operations and that “safety and security remain our top priority.”