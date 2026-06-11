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NEWS BRIEFS

114 apply to be Charlotte’s next mayor

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published June 11, 2026 at 10:23 AM EDT

A total of 114 people have applied to be Charlotte’s mayor. The deadline to apply was Tuesday, and Charlotte City Council members are scheduled to hold in-person interviews for some candidates on Monday at 2 pm before making a final decision on June 22. Mayor Vi Lyles is resigning on June 30, though she has said she could stay in the job longer if council members can’t agree on her replacement.

Current and past elected officials who want the job include Charlotte City Council member James Mitchell, former Mayor Jennifer Roberts, former City Council member and Mecklenburg County Commissioner Harold Cogdell, and Mecklenburg state Sen. Caleb Theodros.

Another applicant with some council support is Carrie Cook, a community affairs officer for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. She lives in Charlotte.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison