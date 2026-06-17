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NEWS BRIEFS

Concord, Kannapolis agree to keep Rider Transit service intact

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published June 17, 2026 at 10:52 AM EDT

After months of negotiations, Kannapolis and Concord have reached an agreement to maintain all Rider Transit routes and stops for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The system currently operates eight routes throughout Concord and Kannapolis, with service seven days per week and annual ridership of nearly 400,000.

Earlier this year, with the Rider Transit Service Contractor Agreement expiring, Kannapolis officials proposed reducing the city’s funding. The proposal included eliminating routes, stops and weekend service to cut costs.

The agreement also includes proposed system-wide fare increases for the first time since 2012, though those are still being evaluated.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain