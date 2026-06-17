Concord, Kannapolis agree to keep Rider Transit service intact

After months of negotiations, Kannapolis and Concord have reached an agreement to maintain all Rider Transit routes and stops for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The system currently operates eight routes throughout Concord and Kannapolis, with service seven days per week and annual ridership of nearly 400,000.

Earlier this year, with the Rider Transit Service Contractor Agreement expiring, Kannapolis officials proposed reducing the city’s funding. The proposal included eliminating routes, stops and weekend service to cut costs.

The agreement also includes proposed system-wide fare increases for the first time since 2012, though those are still being evaluated.