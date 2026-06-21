© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte City Council will pick a new mayor Monday

WFAE
Published June 21, 2026 at 1:14 PM EDT
Former City Council member and Mecklenburg Commissioner Harold Cogdell was interviewed Thursday to become Charlotte's next mayor.
City of Charlotte
Former City Council member and Mecklenburg Commissioner Harold Cogdell was interviewed Thursday to become Charlotte's next mayor.

The Charlotte City Council interviewed five finalists to become the next mayor Thursday. They'll vote on Mayor Vi Lyles' replacement on Monday night. The winner needs a majority of council members, six, to secure the balance of Lyles' term, which runs through 2027.

Mayor Pro Tem James Mitchell would seem to be the obvious choice, given that he already has the No. 2 job.

But Mitchell struggled last week to get to six votes — he was at a solid four, as of Friday — and was set to work frantically this weekend to peel off supporters of former Mecklenburg Commissioner Harold Cogdell and former Federal Reserve executive Carrie Cook.

Cogdell received the most nominations from City Council members, at six, which would be enough to win if he can maintain support.

Tags
Politics City Council