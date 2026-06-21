Charlotte City Council will pick a new mayor Monday

The Charlotte City Council interviewed five finalists to become the next mayor Thursday. They'll vote on Mayor Vi Lyles' replacement on Monday night. The winner needs a majority of council members, six, to secure the balance of Lyles' term, which runs through 2027.

Mayor Pro Tem James Mitchell would seem to be the obvious choice, given that he already has the No. 2 job.

But Mitchell struggled last week to get to six votes — he was at a solid four, as of Friday — and was set to work frantically this weekend to peel off supporters of former Mecklenburg Commissioner Harold Cogdell and former Federal Reserve executive Carrie Cook.

Cogdell received the most nominations from City Council members, at six, which would be enough to win if he can maintain support.