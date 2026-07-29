South Carolina Republicans file for special Senate primary

A dozen Republican candidates in South Carolina have filed to run in the special election for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by the late Lindsey Graham.

Candidate filing closed Tuesday.

Graham’s sister, Darlene Graham, filed to run after being appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster to serve the remainder of the current term.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman also entered the race after finishing third in the Republican primary for governor earlier this year.

Other candidates include 5th District Congressman Russell Fry, Mark Lynch — who finished second to Lindsey Graham in last month’s Senate primary — and former Gov. Mark Sanford.

Early voting begins Wednesday. The Republican special primary is set for Aug. 11.

The winner will face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in the general election.