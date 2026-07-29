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NEWS BRIEFS

South Carolina Republicans file for special Senate primary

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 29, 2026 at 10:14 AM EDT

A dozen Republican candidates in South Carolina have filed to run in the special election for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by the late Lindsey Graham.

Candidate filing closed Tuesday.

Graham’s sister, Darlene Graham, filed to run after being appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster to serve the remainder of the current term.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman also entered the race after finishing third in the Republican primary for governor earlier this year.

Other candidates include 5th District Congressman Russell Fry, Mark Lynch — who finished second to Lindsey Graham in last month’s Senate primary — and former Gov. Mark Sanford.

Early voting begins Wednesday. The Republican special primary is set for Aug. 11.

The winner will face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in the general election.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain