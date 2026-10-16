Mecklenburg voters turn out in force as early voting begins

Early voting across North Carolina started Thursday and in Mecklenburg County, the day saw considerable civic momentum — especially from Democratic voters.

Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg County Elections Director, told The Election Hub that across the county, 17,700 people cast their ballots on the first day of early voting. On the first day of the last midterm in 2022, that number was 10,971 — an increase of 61%, or nearly 7,000 votes.

Dickerson said he believes the increase is partially due to population growth — but there is also “a lot of interest in early voting.”

At Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library in northwest Charlotte, the parking lot overflowed with voters’ vehicles — including a CATS bus that dropped voters off to cast their ballots.

The beginning of early voting was also marked by events from voting rights groups like Repairers of the Breach, who held a “march to the polls” event with the North Carolina Second Chance Alliance and the Poor People's Campaign. A small group of voters gathered at a retail strip on Beatties Ford Road before walking to the library. Amid concerns about voter suppression — from President Trump’s attempt to halt mail-in voting, to his refusal to rule out sending ICE to the polls, to his demands that lawmakers redraw congressional lines to pick up more GOP-held seats — some Democratic and minority voters said they were passionate about heading to vote.

One voter at the event told The Election Hub he traveled from Cabarrus County just to join the march and said he’d vote blue across the ballot.

A representative from the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party told The Election Hub that their office received a phone call earlier in the day, saying that ICE was at the library. It turned out to be false. But the false alarm prompted a higher-than-usual law enforcement presence, with four officers manning the entrance and others in their vehicles. Voters, for their part, seemed unswayed and continued to enter and exit the library in a steady stream.

After joining the march and arriving at the library, Sheriff Garry McFadden spoke to The Election Hub about the likelihood of ICE presence at polls.

“It’s not a myth, so they could be here, but I think it’s very safe at the polls,” he said.

At Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center on Tuckaseegee Road in northwest Charlotte, Toni Wilson, a 29-year-old resident of Steele Creek, said she came to the polls to support down-ballot Democrats. Although she hadn’t been sure who all of the candidates on the ballot would be, she had decided to vote blue.

“The goal is not necessarily just to vote Democrat always, but in terms of messaging that I've been seeing from other sources, it did seem like in this particular case, voting Democrat was advantageous,” she said.

This year’s ballot also includes constitutional amendments that would require photo ID for all voters, not just those voting in person; lower the maximum income tax rate; and require the state legislature to pass laws that limit increases in property taxes collected by local governments.

Voters in Charlotte are also being asked three bond questions on whether or not the city should take out $425M for capital projects in three categories: affordable housing, transportation and neighborhoods. City officials say the bonds can be repaid without raising taxes.

Wilson said she opposed all three constitutional amendments and supported all three bonds on this year’s City of Charlotte ballot. She had opposed the transit tax voters passed last fall due to concerns about gentrification. But when she learned that the bonds on this year’s Charlotte ballot would not increase taxes, she eventually decided to vote yes.

“At least property taxes won’t be increased to pay for the upgrades. That seems like maybe one benefit. I'd rather not cause harm, I suppose, so I decided to vote for it, but I certainly had hesitation for it,” she said.

At North Mecklenburg Regional Library in Huntersville — a more conservative area — voters were less decidedly Democratic.

Huntersville voter Keon Treadwell, 40, said he wasn’t sure who he was going to vote for. He said he’s somewhat of a persuadable voter, but historically, he has supported Democratic candidates.

Conservative voter Russell Cowen, 53, said he’s noticed a shift to the left in Huntersville. He hasn’t been a part of that shift, though — he said he still voted for Republicans, and had been excited to cast his ballot for John Rhodes, who is running for North Carolina House District 98 against Democrat Beth Helfrich.

Cowen said some of his major priorities as a voter included gun rights and fiscal conservatism, and he pointed to his Christian faith as a reason he votes for conservative candidates. He added that he voted in favor of all three constitutional amendments.

When asked if he believed Republican candidates could handle the economy better than Democrats, Cowen said he was somewhat unsure.

“I think so, but yet at the same time, you know, I wonder if both sides will really tackle that,” he said. “I got faith in mine [Republican candidates], but I mean, you never know.”

Mecklenburg County voters will continue to decide a number of closely watched races, including some in the redder southern parts of the county.

In North Carolina Senate District 42, which covers parts of Mecklenburg, Republican Stacie McGinn is challenging Democratic incumbent Woodson Bradley, after losing to her by a mere 209 votes in 2024. The district covers southern parts of Mecklenburg County that, with a prominent conservative voter base, could make the race a toss-up once again.

And in North Carolina House District 105 — covering Mint Hill, parts of Matthews, and parts of south Charlotte — Democrat Ken McCool is challenging high-profile Republican incumbent Tricia Cotham.

The election is Nov. 3. Early voting lasts until 3 p.m. Oct. 31.