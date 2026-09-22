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2026 Voter and Election Guide

2026 Voter and Election Guide

Learn everything you need to know about voting in the upcoming election, including how to vote in person or through the mail as well as local candidates' positions on various issues.

Look Up Your Ballot Information

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U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. House of Representatives (NC-8)

U.S. House of Representatives (NC-12)

U.S. House of Representatives (NC-14)

N.C. Statewide Judicial Offices

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 1

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 1

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 2

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 3

N.C. General Assembly

North Carolina SenateNorth Carolina House
N.C. Senate 37N.C. House of Representatives 88
N.C. Senate 38

N.C. House of Representatives 92

N.C. Senate 39N.C. House of Representatives 98
N.C. Senate 40

N.C. House of Representatives 99

N.C. Senate 41N.C. House of Representatives 100

N.C. Senate 42

N.C. House of Representatives 101
N.C. House of Representatives 102
N.C. House of Representatives 103
N.C. House of Representatives 104
N.C. House of Representatives 105

N.C. House of Representatives 106

N.C. House of Representatives 107
N.C. House of Representatives 112


Local Elections
National Elections