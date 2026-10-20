© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Federal judge allows North Carolina mail-in ballot rules to take effect

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 20, 2026 at 10:51 AM EDT
The November election is approaching, and tensions are high. One concern heard throughout this political season — from candidates and voters alike — centers on election security. Just how safe is your vote?
Pixabay
The November election is approaching, and tensions are high. One concern heard throughout this political season — from candidates and voters alike — centers on election security. Just how safe is your vote?

A federal judge declined to block North Carolina’s new mail-in ballot rules from taking effect, ruling that it would be “infeasible” to do so because voting has already begun.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder, an appointee of President George W. Bush, issued the 72-page ruling Monday evening, less than a week after hearing arguments in the case.

The plaintiffs, a group of advocacy organizations that included the North Carolina Alliance for Retired Americans, challenged last-minute changes to how mail-in ballots are processed. They argued the changes would “inevitably disenfranchise” voters.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports