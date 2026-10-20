Polls show Cooper widening N.C. Senate lead as S.C. race remains close

More polls show Democrat Roy Cooper’s lead widening in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, while polling in South Carolina shows that state’s Senate contest remains a toss-up.

WJZY reports a new Trafalgar Group poll released Monday shows Democrat Annie Andrews trailing Republican Darline Graham by just 3 percentage points. On Wednesday night, Trump will visit Pendleton, near Clemson University, for a rally supporting Graham in South Carolina’s U.S. Senate race.

Meanwhile, polls of the Senate race in North Carolina this month have shown Cooper with a lead of anywhere between 7 and 14 percentage points.

President Donald Trump will visit Greenville on Tuesday night to campaign for North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley. Trump is scheduled to speak at Pitt-Greenville Airport at 7 p.m.