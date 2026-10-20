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NEWS BRIEFS

Polls show Cooper widening N.C. Senate lead as S.C. race remains close

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 20, 2026 at 10:57 AM EDT

More polls show Democrat Roy Cooper’s lead widening in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, while polling in South Carolina shows that state’s Senate contest remains a toss-up.

WJZY reports a new Trafalgar Group poll released Monday shows Democrat Annie Andrews trailing Republican Darline Graham by just 3 percentage points. On Wednesday night, Trump will visit Pendleton, near Clemson University, for a rally supporting Graham in South Carolina’s U.S. Senate race.

Meanwhile, polls of the Senate race in North Carolina this month have shown Cooper with a lead of anywhere between 7 and 14 percentage points.

President Donald Trump will visit Greenville on Tuesday night to campaign for North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley. Trump is scheduled to speak at Pitt-Greenville Airport at 7 p.m.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports