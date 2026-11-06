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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte mayor proposes I-77 toll lanes group to oversee promised community benefits

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published November 6, 2026 at 9:31 AM EST

Charlotte Mayor Rob Harrington is proposing a new Interstate 77 toll lanes working group to help ensure west Charlotte receives $300 million in community benefits promised by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

On Thursday, the department also provided details on how the $300 million could be spent.

Under the proposal, at least $150 million would go toward a concrete cap over a portion of the highway near uptown. The state would also invest in addressing food deserts and a lack of recreation space in surrounding neighborhoods.

City Council member Joi Mayo said she supports leaving flexibility in how those goals are pursued.

“I like the fact that we were a bit vague in some of our wording, so food insecurity doesn’t necessarily have to be grocery stores. We can think outside the box,” Mayo said. “It could be farms, community co-ops. It could be so many other things.”

City Council is expected to vote Monday on creating the new working group.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison